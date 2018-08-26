First LNG-powered cruise ship floated at Meyer shipyard in Papenburg, Germany

This is the first of three AIDA Helios-class liners. The second ship (still unnamed) will be launched in 2021 spring, while the 3rd (TBN) will be delivered in 2023.

First aver LNG-powered cruise ship was floated at Meyer shipyard in Papenburg, Germany. It will now be positioned at the shipyard’s dock for final hotel outfitting ahead of a delivery this autumn.The AIDAnova LNG-powered 5,200-guest cruise ship, which features a ‘green cruising’ design, has been built in compliance with the rules of classification society RINA.

It has a length of 337 meters (1,106ft), a width of 42 meters and a maximum draught of 8.8 meters. The ship has 2,600 staterooms, which include 31 suites, 312 interior cabins, 198 ocean-view cabins and 1,655 balcony cabins.

Passengers will have access to the latest equipment available at the ship’s modern fitness center, which will feature both indoor and outdoor areas. A luxury day spa area spanning two decks will provide guests with sea views. It will feature five different saunas, two private wellness suites and a tepidarium. In addition, a spacious sun deck will offer three outdoor jacuzzis and more than 80 spa treatments.

The ship also has three giant water slides, a water park, a climbing garden and a mini golf course, as well as a wide range of public areas and deck spaces for relaxing.

A total of 17 restaurants will offer multiple dining options with a wide range of culinary delights in specialty restaurants and snack bars, while buffet restaurants will serve drinks to the guests.

AIDAnova is expected to operate a seven-day vacation cruise to Madeira and the Canary Islands from December 2018, covering locations such as Gran Canaria, Tenerife, Lanzarote and Fuerteventura. (by Etn)

