Gibraltar organizaing three-day symposium on Brexit next month

26th Sunday, August 2018 - 04:00 UTC Full article

The symposium is organised by the Office of Deputy CM Dr. Joseph Garcia and Dr Jennifer Ballantine-Perera, and the University of Copenhagen (Pic Gib Panorama)

A three-day symposium entitled “Bordering on Brexit: Global Britain and the Embers of the Empire” will be held next month at the Garrison Library in Gibraltar.

The conference will commence after an opening speech by Gibraltar Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia, and throughout the event speakers will analyse different aspects of Brexit in detail.

It is being organised by Dr Jennifer Ballantine-Perera, in conjunction with the University of Copenhagen and the Office of Gibraltar Deputy Chief Minister.

A spokesman for the symposium said: “As the United Kingdom navigates the shoals of Brexit and casts about for alternative futures, it is widely assumed that the imperial past has much to answer for – with Brexit derided variously as a ‘pining for empire’; ‘England’s Last Gasp of Empire, and the prelude to ‘Empire 2.0’.”

“This is not just a matter of unrepentant Remainers resorting to easy political put-downs, but also registers in the rhetoric of the Brexiteers themselves.”

With regards to Gibraltar, which voted overwhelmingly to remain in the European Union, the immediate practical challenges of Brexit will be analysed too.

The symposium will start on Thursday September 20, and will continue for three days