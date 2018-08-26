Massive arrests in Brazil in a coordinated crackdown on murders and femicides

26th Sunday, August 2018 - 16:48 UTC Full article

Public security minister Raul Jungmann said “What matters to us is protecting lives and above all combating femicide, this terrible and unacceptable crime”.

More than 200 people were arrested on murder charges in a single day across Brazil on Friday in a coordinated sweep that emphasized the fight against femicide and other killings, the government said.

In all, well over 1,000 people were nabbed in the crime crackdown which was conducted by some 6,600 police officers around the country, according to updated figures from the public security ministry.

The sweep was part of government efforts to respond to ever-rising violent crime in Brazil, including a sharp increase in femicide, or murders specifically targeting women.

By the afternoon, 1,027 adults and 75 adolescents had been detained, authorities said.

Of these, 14 were arrested on charges of femicide and 143 others were accused of crimes related to the so-called Maria da Penha law, which since 2006 has strengthened penalties for domestic violence.

Among the others arrested were 225 people on standard murder charges, 224 on charges such as drug dealing or illegal firearms possession, and another 421 for other crimes.

Public security minister Raul Jungmann said a chief focus was on violence against women.

“What matters to us is protecting lives and above all combating femicide, this terrible and unacceptable crime,” he said.

“Some crimes are more serious and repugnant, especially those against women”