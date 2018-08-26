Get our news on your inbox! x

Remember me Forgot password

MercoPress, en Español

Montevideo, August 26th 2018 - 05:58 UTC

Norwegian Air planning to operate domestic flights in Brazil

Sunday, August 26th 2018 - 03:05 UTC
Full article 0 comments
Norwegian interest was made public by Brazil’s tourism minister Vinicius Lummertz Norwegian interest was made public by Brazil’s tourism minister Vinicius Lummertz

Low-cost Norwegian Air is interested in operating domestic flights within Brazil, a government official said, as it plans its debut in Latin America’s largest economy in March with a flight between Sao Paulo and England.

 The airline’s interest was made public by Brazil’s tourism minister Vinicius Lummertz, who said Norwegian can start operating international flights with approval earlier this month from Brazilian flights regulator Anac.

Foreign airlines cannot incorporate in Brazil, but Congress is reviewing a proposal to change the law. If approved, Lummertz said, Norwegian could slash domestic flight costs by half.

The Brazilian domestic market is dominated by four main airlines, Latam Airlines Group SA, Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA, Azul SA and Avianca Holdings SA, all of which posted net losses in the most recent quarter, due to higher oil prices and local currency devaluation.

Categories: Investments, Tourism, Brazil, International.
Tags: Brazil, Norwegian Air Shuttle, United Kingdom, Vinicius Lummertz Brazil Tourism CEO.

Top Comments

Disclaimer & comment rules

No comments for this story

Please log in or register (it’s free!) to comment.

﻿