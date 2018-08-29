Falklands: Referendum on Single Constituency on Thursday 7 November 2019

The Falkland Islands Government has announced that on Thursday 7 November 2019, it will hold a referendum asking people whether they want a single constituency for the whole of the Islands.
This date has been agreed in order to allow sufficient time for necessary Government preparations, both in terms of the logistics required to run a referendum and for amendments to be made to the Electoral Ordinance and the Constitution – prior to the next General Election – should the outcome of the referendum show that the public desire this change.
Currently the Falkland Islands is divided into two constituencies: Stanley and Camp. These were established by Section 27 of the Constitution and it is within the gift of the Government to amend the Constitution with respect to constituency divisions and boundaries, without requiring bilateral discussions with the UK.
The referendum will only seek to engage with the public on the matter of a single constituency and not on any other potential changes to the electoral system. Voters will be able to participate at the ballot box or by postal vote.
Further information will be able closer to the time of the referendum.
And what on earth would it have to do with you Think? You are merely a foreigner and democracy has long been a mystery to you. The people can decide.Posted 9 hours ago 0
Dear Mr. Lorton...Posted 8 hours ago 0
And what on Earth would it have to do with you Mr. Roger Lorton...? You are merely a Brummie Farang in Thailand..., deprived of most basic human and economical rights..., who chooses to live under a military dictatorship..., a megalomanic king called Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun... and a “Lèse Majesté” law that makes it a serious crime to speak badly even about that stupid king's ugly pets...
(Careful what you answer..., Roger... You know they are reading now... ;-)
Returning to the Malvinas Islands...
The Kelper campers know exactly what I am referring to when I recommend a NO vote...
Even if they are not more than 10% of the population of the Malvinas Islands..., they still hold the key of their own survival if they united vote against that Single Constituency Scheme of the Puerto Estanley city slickers...
-As things have wisely been organized until now in them windblown Islands..., the Campers can choose to survive or dissapear...
Lets keep it that way...
El camper Think
Actually I am a Brummie in Kent .... although sadly I don't share the local's language or sense of humour (southerners don't have one).Posted 7 hours ago 0
You, on the other hand, continue to talk through your rear. The Islanders are quite capable of making their own decisions without 'recommendation' from foreigners. I don't make any.