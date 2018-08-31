Bargain shopping for oil companies in Buenos Aires stock market

While the foreign exchange market in Argentina experienced a chaotic Thursday with no ceiling for the US dollar as locals dumped their Argentine pesos, the Argentine stock market witnessed another strong increase with the Merval index up 5.3% reaching 26.754,85 points, boosted mainly by the oil industry stocks.

In effect Petrobras and Pampa Energia shares soared 13.5% and 9.7% respectively, while those power companies linked to public rates such as Gas Cuyana, Edenor and Gas del Norte were down on average 3.5%.

The overshooting of the US dollar (15.6%), as a reflection of the current lack of confidence in the overall economy of Argentina, did not prevent a strong demand for oil companies, taking advantage of that 15% difference in a single day.

Following on Thursday's tumultuous market session Argentina's country risk climbed to 776 points (up 6.59%), which is the highest since president Mauricio Macri took office in 2015.