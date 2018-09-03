Falklands' competition open to students from Argentina, Brazil, Chile and Uruguay

The Government of the Falkland Islands and the British Embassies in Argentina, Brazil, Chile and Uruguay invites university students to participate. This regional competition offers winners the chance to visit the Falklands for a week with all the costs covered.
To participate, contestants should send a one minute video answering the question: “Why would I like to meet my neighbors from the Falkland Islands?” in English. The deadline for participants to submit their videos is 11:59 pm on 30 September.
Winners will be staying with a local family, to experience first-hand the life in the Falkland Islands. The ideal winner should be active in social media and willing to share his/her experience about the Falkland Islands through these channels.
The contest is meant to promote the cultural exchange between the Falklands and the region, and to spread the knowledge about the Falkland Island and its people.
Find out more about the competition here: Regional Student Competition regulations (PDF, 108KB, 4 pages) or Bases del concurso de Islas Falkland (PDF, 99KB, 4 pages)
In 2017, Mauricio Giraudo was the Uruguayan winner, who traveled with Marco Aurélio Franceschini from Brazil and Hristo Gómez from Chile. In 2016, the Uruguayan winner was Romina Dominzain, who shares her experience in the Falklands in the video below.
Mr Think, seems like you should be an ideal candidate.Posted 1 day ago 0
Nowt too onerous in meeting these conditions
“Winners will be staying with a local family, to experience first-hand the life in the Falkland Islands.”
“The ideal winner should be active in social media and willing to share his/her experience about the Falkland Islands through these channels.”
“The contest is meant to promote the cultural exchange between the Falklands and the region, and to spread the knowledge about the Falkland Island and its people.”
Seems like the application profile is specifically tailored to receive your bid! Should be an easy walkover for you.
Indeed it would Mr. Falklandad...Posted 1 day ago 0
The catch is..., that my “Student” days are looong past...
Anyhow..., did you notice that my link to last fortnight Torygraph article about the financial failures of Egrish Premier Oil and Rockflopper Exploration in the Malvinas Pirate Oil adveture misteriously dissapeared...?
We don't want to scare no auld Kelper ladies..., do we...?
Never too late for an old dog to turn new tricks; you should get your scholarship application in. The Falklands might soon be well positioned to offer exile status to Mr Macri if his woes escalate much further. He could subscribe... how do you say it, an Honorary Fellow, for trying his best...Posted 22 hours ago 0
As for The Telegraph, normally a great read and much favoured over that leftist, liberalist clap trap Guardian/Observer, but the article you quote was a missile or two short of its mark; a disappointment for you.