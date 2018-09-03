Falklands' competition open to students from Argentina, Brazil, Chile and Uruguay

The Government of the Falkland Islands and the British Embassies in Argentina, Brazil, Chile and Uruguay invites university students to participate. This regional competition offers winners the chance to visit the Falklands for a week with all the costs covered.

To participate, contestants should send a one minute video answering the question: “Why would I like to meet my neighbors from the Falkland Islands?” in English. The deadline for participants to submit their videos is 11:59 pm on 30 September.

Winners will be staying with a local family, to experience first-hand the life in the Falkland Islands. The ideal winner should be active in social media and willing to share his/her experience about the Falkland Islands through these channels.

The contest is meant to promote the cultural exchange between the Falklands and the region, and to spread the knowledge about the Falkland Island and its people.

Find out more about the competition here: Regional Student Competition regulations (PDF, 108KB, 4 pages) or Bases del concurso de Islas Falkland (PDF, 99KB, 4 pages)

In 2017, Mauricio Giraudo was the Uruguayan winner, who traveled with Marco Aurélio Franceschini from Brazil and Hristo Gómez from Chile. In 2016, the Uruguayan winner was Romina Dominzain, who shares her experience in the Falklands in the video below.