Brazil's Electoral Court bans political campaign ads with Lula da Silva

4th Tuesday, September 2018 - 08:48 UTC

A small political party Novo, filed the complaint after Lula appeared on a radio on Saturday

Brazil's top electoral court has banned political campaign ads showing former president Lula da Silva as a candidate, according to a ruling made on Sunday in response to a complaint by the Novo party.

Novo made the complaint after Lula appeared as a candidate on a radio ad on Saturday, hours after the court, known as TSE, barred the jailed former president from running in this year's presidential race because of a corruption conviction.

TSE set a 500,000 Real (£94,245) fine in case the order to remove Lula from the ads is breached.