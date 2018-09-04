Get our news on your inbox! x

Remember me Forgot password

MercoPress, en Español

Montevideo, September 4th 2018 - 21:30 UTC

Brazil's Electoral Court bans political campaign ads with Lula da Silva

Tuesday, September 4th 2018 - 08:48 UTC
Full article 0 comments
A small political party Novo, filed the complaint after Lula appeared on a radio on Saturday A small political party Novo, filed the complaint after Lula appeared on a radio on Saturday

Brazil's top electoral court has banned political campaign ads showing former president Lula da Silva as a candidate, according to a ruling made on Sunday in response to a complaint by the Novo party.

Novo made the complaint after Lula appeared as a candidate on a radio ad on Saturday, hours after the court, known as TSE, barred the jailed former president from running in this year's presidential race because of a corruption conviction.

TSE set a 500,000 Real (£94,245) fine in case the order to remove Lula from the ads is breached.

 

Categories: Politics, Brazil.
Tags: 2018 Brazil Elections, Brazil, Brazil's Electoral Court, Lula da Silva, Lula da Silva campaign, Novo Party, Superior Electoral Tribunal, TSE.

Top Comments

Disclaimer & comment rules

No comments for this story

Please log in or register (it’s free!) to comment.

﻿