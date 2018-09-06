UK voters support for Remain in the EU at its highest

Published by research bodies NatCen and The UK in a Changing Europe, it is the highest recorded support for Remain in a series of five such surveys since 2016.

Data released in an academic-led report on Wednesday shows that 59% of UK voters would now vote to remain in the EU, versus 41% who would vote to leave.

That finding, published by research bodies NatCen and The UK in a Changing Europe, is the highest recorded support for Remain in a series of five such surveys since the 2016 referendum.

The small caveat is that the panel of those surveyed voted 53 percent in favour of Remain in the original vote - five percentage points more than the electorate as a whole. But that would still represent a six-point swing in voting intentions.

One survey does not make a trend but this could be the clearest indication yet that a change of public mood is taking place.