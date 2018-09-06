Get our news on your inbox! x

Montevideo, September 6th 2018 - 16:41 UTC

UK voters support for Remain in the EU at its highest

Thursday, September 6th 2018 - 08:37 UTC
Data released in an academic-led report on Wednesday shows that 59% of UK voters would now vote to remain in the EU, versus 41% who would vote to leave.

That finding, published by research bodies NatCen and The UK in a Changing Europe, is the highest recorded support for Remain in a series of five such surveys since the 2016 referendum.

The small caveat is that the panel of those surveyed voted 53 percent in favour of Remain in the original vote - five percentage points more than the electorate as a whole. But that would still represent a six-point swing in voting intentions.

One survey does not make a trend but this could be the clearest indication yet that a change of public mood is taking place.

  • Islander1

    Shall we get this into perspective then? This survey was carried out by a pro remain organisation! Odd that it does not seem to also show that there is still- from an independent poll- a majority saying OPEN immigration from Europe must stop.
    And can remainers explain who will pay the bill to basically “rejoin” - Brussels will certainly make sure UK pays quite few billions in compensation for all the hassle of the last 2 years and in future pays full budget share with none of the deductions UK has had for many years.
    Agree its a shambolic mess at the moment- would it realistically have been otherwise? - show me a clean friendly divorce where a LOT of money is involved!
    Probably best to get on and accept a pull out with no agreements is pretty inevitable- short term some hardship I agree inevitable (plenty in EU also!) but longer term much better for the UK.
    personally would have voted remain(just) but majority did not and we are a democracy- so shut up - and get on with it.

    Posted 6 hours ago 0
