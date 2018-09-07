Falklands' beds for tourists has grown by 31% and is now 500

7th Friday, September 2018 - 08:50 UTC Full article

Ms Stephanie Middleton (right) is currently at the Prado Show in Montevideo promoting the Falklands in Uruguay

The Waterfront Boutique Hotel in Stanley

The number of rooms and beds available in the Falkland Islands has increased significantly over the last two seasons, both in Stanley and Camp, Stephanie Middleton, Executive Director of the Falkland Islands Tourist Board told the Penguin News.

The 2018-2019 season will open with 263 rooms across the Islands - a 25% increase on the number available two seasons ago. The number of bed spaces has grown by 31% to 500 today.

Middleton said: “We are delighted with the growth in accommodation stock, which is spread across both the serviced and self-catering sectors.

“Room capacity in serviced accommodation is up 24% and in self-catering accommodation by 31%”.

Accommodation is a critical part of the tourism supply chain, as increased demand for overnight tourism in the Falklands can only be satisfied if there are adequate facilities for tourists wanting to visit.

Ms Middleton added that the growth in capacity has come about due to a number of factors.

“Our accommodation grant scheme is becoming increasingly popular and provides much needed assistance for accommodation start-ups and also for those wanting to expand and improve their facilities.

“However, not all the new rooms have been created from grant scheme assistance but from a number of factors including a positive response to our successful Tourism Development Strategy, which is generating increased demand for visits to the Islands.”