Get our news on your inbox! x

Remember me Forgot password

MercoPress, en Español

Montevideo, September 19th 2018 - 16:45 UTC

Peruvian president in standoff with congress: fresh elections if reforms are not approved

Wednesday, September 19th 2018 - 09:03 UTC
Full article 0 comments
If the Legislative blocks reforms in a no-confidence vote, Vizcarra will then be empowered by Peru's constitution to dissolve congress If the Legislative blocks reforms in a no-confidence vote, Vizcarra will then be empowered by Peru's constitution to dissolve congress

Peru's president is facing a standoff with lawmakers over his call for a referendum on anti-corruption measures and constitutional reforms.

In a televised speech, President Martin Vizcarra ordered the opposition-dominated congress to hold a special session on Wednesday to debate his proposals.

If they block it in a no-confidence vote, Vizcarra will then be empowered by Peru's constitution to dissolve congress, something he has already threatened.

Peru's congress was last closed in 1992 during the authoritarian rule of Alberto Fujimori.

But polls suggest they are rallying behind Vizcarra's campaign to clean up politics following the leak of several videos showing judges negotiating bribes with politicians to settle cases.

Vizcarra took over as president in March after Pedro Pablo Kuczynski resigned amid a vote-buying scandal.

Categories: Politics, Latin America.
Tags: constitutional reforms, dissolve congress, Martin Vizcarra, Peru, Peru elections, Peruvian congress.

Top Comments

Disclaimer & comment rules

No comments for this story

Please log in or register (it’s free!) to comment.

﻿