Argentine art showcased at Open House London

21st Friday, September 2018 - 17:33 UTC Full article

For the event’s 2018 run, the Embassy hosted Argentine artists and designers

The Residence of the Argentine Ambassador in London is set to participate in Open House London on 22th and 23th September. The event constitutes one of the largest urban festivities on the planet, involving 250,000 visitors every year. Threads, the exhibition curated by the Argentine Foreign Ministry, delves into the “invisible threads” that tie Argentina to the United Kingdom through art and culture.

The Residence is one of the 800 buildings that can be visited in the British capital. Designed by Thomas Cubitt in 1824, it has belonged to Argentina since 1936 and was recognised by Time Out London as one of the top spots for cultural activity in the charming streets of Belgravia.



Open House is held in 35 cities across the 5 continents, including Buenos Aires (since 2013) and Rosario (as of this year). To mark our country’s involvement for the 13th year in a row, the Embassy has invited a group of Argentine artists and designers with work based around the theme of the “invisible threads” that tie our countries together.



The designers at TRImarchi will be showcasing a documentary on their experience with El Impenetrable, which has been adorning the Argentine pavillion at the 2018 London Design Biennale.



The Centre for Sound Art at the Casa del Bicentenario will be represented by a series of pieces curated by Matias Lennie Bruno. In this selection you can find the works of Diego Alberti, which will be shown at the V&A Digital Week 2018, a lonely drumkit by Florencia Curci and the work Argentina Sounds, which brings to british ears some of the various Argentine soundscapes.



In the house’s dining room, artist Catalina Chervin — whose work is displayed in the British Museum’s permanent collection — will be showcasing her piece Partituras de Sanación, created especially for Open House – Threads.



Coinciding with London Fashion Week, Argentine designer Clara Pinto will be showcasing a collection inspired by the scars and blemishes that define our identities.



Argentina’s participation in OH2018 is part of a wider cultural agenda being promoted by the Embassy in the United Kingdom throughout September, which also features the TRImarchi at the London Design Biennale, Mika Rottenberg’s exhibition at the Goldsmiths Centre for Contemporary Art and the music festival Hyperlocal.





OPEN HOUSE - THREADS

London, 22nd and 23rdSeptember 2018, from 12pm – 5pm

Argentine Ambassador’s Residence, 49 Belgrave Square