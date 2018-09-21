Bolsonaro undergoes further surgery to drain liquid from abdomen

Brazilian extreme right presidential candidate Jain Bolsonaro, who was stabbed during a political rally over a week ago and has since been under intensive care in the Albert Einstein hospital in Sao Paulo, had to undergo another emergency invasive intervention following high fever and accumulation of liquid in his abdomen.
When the attack with a knife the candidate besides almost bleeding to death was severely injured with pierced intestines, which is extremely dangerous given the recurrence of potential infections.
Although the medical team was able to save Bolsonaro, he remains under intensive care conditions with attempts to replace oral with normal light-feeding, but this has been with limited success.
According to the latest medical release on late Thursday evening, the patient underwent a computerized tomography of the thorax and abdomen, following high fever reaching 37.7 centigrade, which is described as febricula or a mild and transient fever. It was this exam which discovered a small accumulation of liquid. Drainage was done with no problem. The candidate continues with a drain tube, but with no pain.
The medical unit also said that Bolonaro is on an oral liquid diet complemented with intravenous serum nutrition, which has been well received by the organism of the candidate. The extracted liquid must now be analyzed for possible infection.
Bolsonaro has been hospitalized since 6 September when the attack and flown in emergency to Sao Paulo. Since then the candidate has undergone two surgeries.
Pictures of him at the hospital bed, sending a message to his followers, and attempting to walk with the help of one of his sons and a nurse have been released.
The former Army captain leads vote intention for October 7 presidential election first round with 28% support, according to both Datafolha and Ibole public opinion polls.
Please log in or register (it’s free!) to comment. Login with Facebook
@DTPosted 6 hours ago +1
Presidents-elect take over Jan 02.
(Re “Army Chief...”)
UN alleged Brazil’s A-T law wasn’t precise enough, which in their opinion, allowed a wide interpretation of who could be detained w/o justification. Imo, they wanted its scope/applicability restricted. I’m no expert in US law, far less their A-T laws, but I believe Gitmo is justified. I’ve been to the US dozens of times since 1980, have a lot of friends there, with whom I’ve discussed these issues at length, so I believe I have a reasonable idea.
Those concerned with the Patriot Act are probably those involved in less-than-patriotic acts. Obviously, no 9-11 terrorists survived, but if they had, why put them on trial ?
The US left is not all that peace loving either. They too can resort to violence when their views are challenged…i.e., recent attempts to prevent rightist marches.
I maintain free speech in Brazil (1964-85) was only relatively restricted. See no point harping on this.
Rights only need defending when threatened, but they need to apply equally to all, not only to minorities or to socialists, as if they were special.
In a ‘true’ democracy, short of threats of violence, freedom of speech should prevail, w/o people trying to silence you because ‘they’ think you’re politically incorrect, or yr words might offend someone. Nowadays, free speech seems to bother the left more than it does the right.
“But does that mean you think the ‘right’ does NOT care about free speech, freedom of religion, etc? Do you care?” By ‘right’ d’you mean govts, or conservative people ?
Lula was emphatic…his name had been mentioned in irregularities (L J) ‘n said everyone was out to get him (?), but if they wanted to fight, he would get 'Stedile’s army’ (MST) on the streets to defend him…completely unprovoked.
Gleisi’s words were intended as a threat of (likely) violence if Lula were jailed…the fact no one ‘died’ is irrelevant ; Considering she’s a senator, not a street thug, she was completely out of line.
They said he won't be well enough to campaign, but what happens if he wins the election and is still in hospital when he would be due to take office?Posted 16 hours ago 0
I thought that he was supposed to “REST IN PISS”?Posted 12 hours ago 0