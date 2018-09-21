Brazil stocks lower but the Real currency recovered against the US dollar

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the BM&FBovespa Stock Exchange by 221 to 195 and 34 ended unchanged.

Brazil stocks were lower after the close on Thursday, as losses in the real estate, industrial and financial sectors sectors led shares lower. At the close in Sao Paulo, the Bovespa index lost 0.01%.

The best performers of the session were Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA, which rose 5.05% or 0.53 points to trade at 11.03 at the close. Meanwhile, Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao added 3.96% or 3.21 points to end at 84.20 and Cia Paranaense de Energia was up 3.80% or 0.81 points to 22.15 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Cielo SA, which fell 5.22% or 0.70 points to trade at 12.71 at the close. MRV Engenharia e Participacoes SA declined 3.95% or 0.50 points to end at 12.15 and Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais was down 2.75% or 0.23 points to 8.12.

Shares in Cielo SA fell to 5-year lows; down 5.22% or 0.70 to 12.71.

Meanwhile the Brazilian Real was 1.30% stronger with the exchange with the US dollar standing at 4.0735 Reais.