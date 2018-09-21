Get our news on your inbox! x

Remember me Forgot password

MercoPress, en Español

Montevideo, September 22nd 2018 - 20:44 UTC

Falklands celebrates Chilean Independence Day with the local Chilean community

Friday, September 21st 2018 - 23:02 UTC
Full article 0 comments
Members of the Chilean community celebrate in their traditional costumes Members of the Chilean community celebrate in their traditional costumes

The Falkland Islands celebrated Chilean Independence with a special reception for the local Chilean community in Government House.

 Delicious Chilean delicacies were served at a reception at Government House last Tuesday in honor of the Falklands Chilean Community and to celebrate the “Eighteenth” that is Chilean Independence Day.

Chilean nationals make up 5% of the Falklands population according to the last census.

Besides the good food such as empanadas, there was plenty of music and dancing.

Acting Governor Alex Mitham made a speech paying tribute to the valuable role the Chileans play in supporting the Falklands Community. (PN)

Categories: Politics, Falkland Islands, Chile.
Tags: Alex Mitha, Chilean community, Chilean Independence, Chilean Independence Day, Falkland Islands.

Top Comments

Disclaimer & comment rules

No comments for this story

Please log in or register (it’s free!) to comment.

﻿