Falklands celebrates Chilean Independence Day with the local Chilean community

21st Friday, September 2018 - 23:02 UTC

Members of the Chilean community celebrate in their traditional costumes

The Falkland Islands celebrated Chilean Independence with a special reception for the local Chilean community in Government House.

Delicious Chilean delicacies were served at a reception at Government House last Tuesday in honor of the Falklands Chilean Community and to celebrate the “Eighteenth” that is Chilean Independence Day.

Chilean nationals make up 5% of the Falklands population according to the last census.

Besides the good food such as empanadas, there was plenty of music and dancing.

Acting Governor Alex Mitham made a speech paying tribute to the valuable role the Chileans play in supporting the Falklands Community. (PN)