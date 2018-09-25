Macri announced in New York that he will run for reelection next year

25th Tuesday, September 2018 - 06:51 UTC Full article

Macri was interviewed by the Bloomberg international television channel where he confirmed that he would be running for reelection in October 2019

Argentine president Mauricio Macri said on Tuesday in New York addressing a meeting with potential investors that he was prepared to run for reelection next year, and that there will be no change of course, “there is no plan B”.

Macri who is scheduled to address the UN General Assembly on Tuesday had a very busy Monday with a round of interviews and contacts which started in the morning with Financial Times editors, and also attended by investment funds with interests in Argentina. The president was accompanied by his foreign affairs advisor Fulvio Pompeo, Ivan Pavlovsky and ambassador Fernando Oris de Roa.

Later Macri was interviewed by the Bloomberg international television channel where he confirmed that he would be running for reelection in October 2019, and described the five major storms faced by Argentina in a turbulent 2018.

“Fortunately climate forecasts anticipate that this year we are not having floods or drought, and Argentina's main production, grains and oilseeds should reach a new record”, Macri told interviewers.

As to the financial support from the IMF, Macri said negotiations are ongoing and would not anticipate any concrete figure, but added that in two days time there should be an official announcement.

Later in the afternoon Macri had a meeting with the Council of the Americas.