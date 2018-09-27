Get our news on your inbox! x

Remember me Forgot password

MercoPress, en Español

Montevideo, September 27th 2018 - 20:24 UTC

Ciro Gomes leaves hospital following minor prostate surgery

Thursday, September 27th 2018 - 09:15 UTC
Full article 0 comments
Gomes had been campaigning in Rio de Janeiro state on Tuesday morning before being admitted to a hospital in Sao Paulo in the afternoon having felt pain. Gomes had been campaigning in Rio de Janeiro state on Tuesday morning before being admitted to a hospital in Sao Paulo in the afternoon having felt pain.

Brazil presidential election candidate Ciro Gomes left hospital in Sao Paulo on Wednesday, a day after undergoing surgery on his prostate. Currently running third in opinion polls ahead of the October 7 election first round, 60-year-old Gomes underwent a minimally invasive procedure that involved the “cauterization of blood vessels,” his center-left PDT party said in a statement.

He left the hospital in time to take part in Wednesday's televised presidential debate. He had been campaigning in Rio de Janeiro state on Tuesday morning before being admitted to a hospital in Sao Paulo in the afternoon having felt pain.

With 11% of voting intentions in the opinion poll released on Monday, Gomes trails right-wing frontrunner Jair Bolsonaro, with 28%, and leftist Workers' Party candidate Fernando Haddad, at 22%.

If opinion polls are accurate, Gomes stands little chance of getting through to the head-to-head second round on October 28. However the latest Ibope poll released late Wednesday has him with 12% vote intention while the leading candidates are down one percentage point to 27% and 21%.

Categories: Politics, Brazil.
Tags: 2018 Brazil Elections, Brazil, Ciro Gomes, Fernando Haddad, Jair Bolsonaro, opinion polls, prostate surgery, Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, Surgery.

Top Comments

Disclaimer & comment rules

No comments for this story

Please log in or register (it’s free!) to comment.

﻿