Ushuaia looking ahead to a great 2018/19 Antarctica cruise season

28th Friday, September 2018 - 08:07 UTC Full article

The Antarctica season will officially take off next 7 October when “Kapitan Khlebnikov” from Quark Expeditions calls at Ushuaia.

Ushuaia, capital of Tierra del Fuego province in the extreme south of Argentina will again be the main hub for Antarctica cruises with an estimated 284 calls involving 36 vessels, according to the provincial Tourism Institute. Overall Ushuaia will receive 375 calls, (Antarctica and non Antarctica cruises) totaling some 120.000 visitors.

Although both Ushuaia and neighboring Punta Arenas in Chile, have officially announced the beginning of the 2018/19 cruise season with the visit of the Chilean flagged regional vessel Ventus Australis, the Antarctica season will officially take off next 7 October when “Kapitan Khlebnikov” from Quark Expeditions calls at Ushuaia.

The Antarctica season is scheduled to end on 4th April, with “Ushuaia” from Antarpply Expeditions. The Tierra del Fuego Tourism Institute points out that this season three major cruise vessels will be including the Antarctica tour: “Prinsedam” (800 pax), “Zaandam” (1.805 pax) both from Holland America and the “Celebrity Eclipse” (3.145 pax) managed by Celebrity Cruises.

“Ushuaia has become the main gate of access to Antarctica regarding tourism activities and this season will even more busy with a greater number of calls and Antarctica itineraries”, pointed out Luis Catelli, head of the provincial tourism institute.

Castelli added that “Costa Luminosa”, “Ocean Dream” have included Ushuaia in their global itinerary, and mentioned two National Geographic vessels, Orion and Explorer, that will be cruising the Tierra del Fuego channels, Cape Horn and the Island of States, austral extreme of South America.

Among vessels calling to Ushuaia and listed by the tourism institute are:

Aida Aura (Aida Kreuzfahrten) (1,266 pax)

-Azamara Pursuit (Azamara Cruises) (695 pax)

-Celebrity Eclipse (Celebrity Curises) (3.145 pax)

-Midnatsol (Hurtigrunten ASA) (674 pax)

-Resolute (One Ocean Expeditions) (146 pax)

-Scenic Eclipse (Scenic Luxury Cruises and Tours) (228 pax)

-Seven Seas Explorer (Regent Seven Seas Cruises) (750 pax)

-Viking Sun (Viking Cruises) (930 pax)

Kapitan Khlebnikov (Quark Expeditions) (112 pax)

Artania (Phoenix Reisen) (1.120 pax)

Costa Luminosa (Costa Crociere) (2.826 pax)

Star Princess (Princess Cruises) (2.600 pax).

Crystal Smphony (Crystal Cruises) (922 pax)

Marco Polo (Cruise & Maritime Voyages USA) (800 pax)