Argentina leans over Falklands' head continuously, says MLA Pollard

4th Thursday, October 2018 - 06:50 UTC Full article

“We are concerned about some Argentine rhetoric, but we are happy that things are in place to defend us against them”, MLA Pollar told the Express (Pic by Daily Express)

The Falkland Islands are under “continuous” threat from Argentina but is very capable of being able to defend itself, Member of the Legislative Assembly, Mark Pollard told Darren Hunt from the Express at the Conservative party conference in Birmingham.

MLA Pollard also mentioned that the current level of Argentine rhetoric is much lower and sanctions by the former Argentine government to damage the Islands' economy, hopefully, will be removed or reduced.

“I think we always have this threat from Argentina that leans over our head continuously“, said MLA Pollard on the threats to the Islands.

“But we are very, very, pleased with the reassurance we get from the MOD. We have a military base in the Falkland Islands and it is very capable of defending the island.

“We are concerned about some Argentine rhetoric, but we are happy that things are in place to defend us against them.

“I don’t think we will see another invasion in anytime in my life.”

He added: “I think it has died down a bit since Macri became president after Kirchner. I hope that we can work together in the future but these are all hopes and dreams.

“The rhetoric is still definitely there, although it is on a lower level than it was.

“We still have sanctions in place on our economy in place from the Argentine government”.

However, “we are working on these and trying to get them removed or reduced, hopefully, we can do more in the future.”