Four FPSO planned for the Falklands by 2025, according to oil industry reports

4th Thursday, October 2018 - 07:20 UTC Full article

In South America, Brazil has 25 planned and announced FPSOs, followed by the Falkland Islands and Guyana with four and three FPSOs, respectively. (Pic Petrobras)

The latest report from Global Data, FPSO Industry Outlook, suggests that a total of 74 planned and announced floating production, storage, and offloading units (FPSOs) are expected to start operations globally by 2025. Globally, South America leads with 32 planned and announced FPSO additions by 2025, including four in the Falkland Islands, followed by Africa and Europe with 17 and seven FPSOs, respectively.

Globally among countries, Brazil continues to lead with 25 planned and announced FPSOs by 2025, followed by Angola and Australia with six FPSOs each, and Nigeria with five FPSOs.

Globally, among operators, Petrobras leads with 22 planned and announced FPSOs, followed by Equinor ASA, Premier Oil Plc, and Saipem SpA with three FPSOs each by 2025.

In South America, Brazil has 25 planned and announced FPSOs, followed by the Falkland Islands and Guyana with four and three FPSOs, respectively. In the African region, 17 planned and announced FPSOs are expected to come online by 2025. Angola has the highest number of FPSOs expected to start operations in the region with six, followed by Nigeria with five.

In Europe, Norway has four FPSOs, followed by the UK with three FPSOs. In Asia, four planned and announced FPSOs are expected to start operations by 2025. India leads with two FPSOs, followed by Indonesia and China with one FPSO each.

In the Middle East region, Israel has one planned FPSO. In North America, Mexico has two announced and one planned FPSO, the US and Canada has one announced FPSO each. In Oceania, Australia is expected to witness the start of operations on five announced and a planned FPSO by 2025.