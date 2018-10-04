Paraguayan lawmaker aims at curbing wages of elected officials

Paraguayan Senator Payo Cubas submitted a bill whereby all elected officials may not earn above five minimum wages and renounce all other privileges such as the current retirement scheme.

The new law would apply to the President of the Republic, the Vice President, members of Congress, mayors, governors and councilors.

The National Crusade Movement lawmaker stressed that “the State disburses exorbitant amounts of money in order to cover the payments of salaries, luxury travel, private health insurance, fuel and the intention to obtain a retirement, it does not coincide with the national reality.”

According to Cubas' proposal, the President of the Republic, the Vice President, senators, deputies, mayors, governors and councilors can only earn up to five minimum wages and can not receive bonuses. Currently, the total income of a parliamentarian is of G. 39.774.840 (6760 USD), every month. If the bill is approved, each Congressperson would ear as much as G. 10,562,810 (1795 Usd).

Cubas also proposes a ban on receiving gifts and making more than two international trips a year. This point excludes the chief executives of each branch of givernment.

This year, each deputy received as a gift a leather portfolio, valued at G. 745,000 each, making a total of G. 59,600,000 for the 80.

Nor may they receive any remuneration during vacations of their official activities, unless they are members of a permanent commission.

Consulted on if it will obtain the endorsement of his colleagues, he responded: “We are going to obtain the endorsement of the citizens who are going to surround the Parliament.”

Finally, the document indicates that, in the event that the proposal is sanctioned and promulgated, it will become effective the following month. It also stipulates criminal sanctions and a fine of 100 minimum wages for those who violate the provisions