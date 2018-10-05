Emir of Qatar in Bs.Aires to meet with Macri over Vaca Muerta

5th Friday, October 2018 - 03:22 UTC Full article

The Emir Al Thani, 39, runs Qatar since 2013 and shares with Macri a passion for football and business. (Pic TELAM)

The emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, arrived Thursday evening in Argentina to meet with President Mauricio Macri on Friday to discuss oil investments in Vaca Muerta and other bilateral issues.

Al Thani, 39, runs Qatar since 2013, when his father Hamad Khalifa Al Thani abdicated in his favour. This will be the third time in less than two years that he officially meets with Macri with whom he shares a passion for football and business.

Topping Al Thani's agenda is the need to expedite in the Argentine Congress the approval of the agreement to avoid double taxation and the bilateral investment agreement, which is key to negotations currently under way.

Argentina's ambassador to Doha, Carlos Hernández, met a few days ago with Qatar Petroleum CEO Saad Shareeda Al Kaabi to discuss future investments in the Vaca Muerta gas field and other energy resources.

The emir's entourage consists of 140 businessmen. Analysts expect announcements to be made after Friday's meeting with Macri at the Casa Rosada when both heads of state give a joint statement. But there will be no press conference.

The emir of Qatar is also promoting the 2022 football World Cup. His brother chairs Qatar's Olympic Committee.

“There is a great friendship between Macri and Al Thani that will now translate into large investments from Qatar in Argentina,” a Foreign Ministry was quoted as saying.

The emir's tour of South America includes two days in Ecuador, two in Peru and one in Uruguay.