UK embassy in Argentina announces finalists of Falklands Regional Student Competition

7th Sunday, October 2018

The British Embassy in Argentina has announced the 10 finalists of the Regional Student Competition 2018/2019 which offers a one week trip to visit the Falkland Islands.

The winner of the competition will be announced on Wednesday 10 October.

This regional competition, organized by the Government of the Falkland Islands and the British Embassies in Argentina, Brazil, Chile and Uruguay offers winners the chance to visit the Falklands for a week with all the costs covered.

To participate, contestants should send a one minute video answering the question: “Why would I like to meet my neighbors from the Falkland Islands?” in English.

List of 10 finalists:

1. Nicolás Aguiar - Universidad Nacional de Rosario

2. Dylan Bloker - Universidad del Salvador

3. Jesica Denise Lichtensztein - Universidad Tecnológica Nacional (UTN)

4. Ricardo Etcheverry Romero - Universidad de Buenos Aires (UBA)

5. Matias Florin - Universidad Torcuato Di Tella

6. Penelope Newberry - Universidad de Buenos Aires (UBA)

7. María Magdalena Ramírez - Universidad Torcuato Di Tella

8. Matias Emmanuel Romero - Instituto Salesiano de Estudios Superiores

9. Sofía Morin San Román - Universidad Torcuato Di Tella

10. Ivan Sassano - Universidad Nacional de San Martín

The best 10 videos were chosen can be seen here