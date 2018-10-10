Argentina complains coming Falklands’ military exercises and missile firings

Argentina has protested the coming military exercises in the Falkland Islands and has complained to the British Embassy in Buenos Aires, and anticipated it will notify the situation to the United Nations and the International Maritime Organization.
According to a Tuesday release the Argentine foreign office said it was aware of British military exercises scheduled to take place in the Malvinas Islands area, between October 15 and 29, and which will include the firing of missiles.
Likewise, given Argentina's obligations and responsibilities regarding Southwest Atlantic navigation security, the Naval Hydrographic Service will broadcast a radio notice on the development of the exercise.
“Argentina rejects these exercises in Argentine territory illegitimately occupied by the United Kingdom, which does not acknowledge United Nations and other international bodies' resolutions, which call on both sides to resume negotiations for a peaceful and definitive solution to the sovereignty dispute, as well as abstaining from unilateral actions in the territories and maritime spaces under dispute”.
Finally the Argentine foreign office has formally protested to the UK embassy in Buenos Aires about the above mentioned military exercises. At the same time it will notify the situation to the UN Secretary General and to the International Maritime Organization Secretary General.
Normally UK replies that these exercises as well as firing of missiles are annual events which have been taking place since the end of the South Atlantic conflict in 1982, and all the necessary precautions and notification to shipping are notified in advance.
Please log in or register (it’s free!) to comment. Login with Facebook
Annual nonsense from Argentina - nobody will take notice and the exercises will take place WITHOUT incidents.Posted 22 hours ago +4
Argies behind the times as usual.Exercise limited to internal territorial waters(as always has been) as usual due to short range weapons only and all those who need to be notified have been notified.Posted 19 hours ago +4
What Argentina refuses to realise is that it's their aggressive attitudes towards the British Falklands that makes military exercises necessary.Posted 18 hours ago +4
As long as they continue to refer to the Falklands as “Argentine territory illegitimately occupied by the United Kingdom” - the Malvinas Lie - the Islanders and Britain will see them as a threat.
We could have a peaceful resolution to the dispute that's fair to all parties tomorrow - all Argentina has to do is drop their false claim. Or better yet, take it to the ICJ, where the case can be decided on the facts.
We all know why they don't want a fair outcome.