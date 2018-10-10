Argentina complains coming Falklands’ military exercises and missile firings

Argentina has protested the coming military exercises in the Falkland Islands and has complained to the British Embassy in Buenos Aires, and anticipated it will notify the situation to the United Nations and the International Maritime Organization.
According to a Tuesday release the Argentine foreign office said it was aware of British military exercises scheduled to take place in the Malvinas Islands area, between October 15 and 29, and which will include the firing of missiles.
Likewise, given Argentina's obligations and responsibilities regarding Southwest Atlantic navigation security, the Naval Hydrographic Service will broadcast a radio notice on the development of the exercise.
“Argentina rejects these exercises in Argentine territory illegitimately occupied by the United Kingdom, which does not acknowledge United Nations and other international bodies' resolutions, which call on both sides to resume negotiations for a peaceful and definitive solution to the sovereignty dispute, as well as abstaining from unilateral actions in the territories and maritime spaces under dispute”.
Finally the Argentine foreign office has formally protested to the UK embassy in Buenos Aires about the above mentioned military exercises. At the same time it will notify the situation to the UN Secretary General and to the International Maritime Organization Secretary General.
Normally UK replies that these exercises as well as firing of missiles are annual events which have been taking place since the end of the South Atlantic conflict in 1982, and all the necessary precautions and notification to shipping are notified in advance.
Please log in or register (it’s free!) to comment. Login with Facebook
Annual nonsense from Argentina - nobody will take notice and the exercises will take place WITHOUT incidents.Posted 5 hours ago +1
UNASUR also complains -Posted 3 hours ago 0
Falklands Military Exercises:
The Pro Tempore Presidency of the Union of South American Nations (UNASUR) condemns and rejects the military exercises that the British government intends to execute for ten (10) consecutive days, from October 19 to October 28, 2016, in the Argentine territories of the Malvinas Islands, South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands and the surrounding maritime areas, trying once again to undermine and intimidate the full right of sovereignty that the Argentine Nation has over these territories that the United Kingdom of Great Britain has illegally occupied by the imposition of military force. (Comunicado Oficial, Presidencia Pro Tempore, De UNASUR, Caracas, 15 Oct 2016).
UNASUR & The Falklands (1 pg) :https://www.academia.edu/37544554/UNASUR_and_the_Falklands
Perhaps the MOD should go and find where the Argies are having their stupid invasion wargames, and fire some there instead. It'd add a bit of realism, and to finish up it could include the bit where they all run away and eventually surrender in disgrace.Posted 2 hours ago 0