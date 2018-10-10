Chile's President says Bolsonaro's plan is “what Brazil needs”

Chilean President Sebastián Piñera Tuesday welcomed Brazilian far-right presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro's economic plan and explained it is what the largest economy in the region needs.

Piñera added during an economic forum hosted by the Spanish newspaper El País in Madrid that “the signals in terms of opening the Brazilian economy, reducing the fiscal deficit, reforming pensions, reducing the size of the public sector with privatizations, that is what a country like Brazil, which is a giant, needs.”

However, Piñera admitted that in last Sunday's first round of Brazil's presidential elections, “the people voted more against the other politicians than in favour of Bolsonaro, and therefore there is great uncertainty.”

Bolsonaro came out first, way ahead of Fernando Haddad from Lula's PT, but the next president is yet to be elected at a runoff on October 28.

Piñera acknowledged Bolsonaro's “homophobic things and his certain very aggressive language with women,” but admitted his economic plan “points in the right direction.

He ”has spoken very strongly of a frontal fight against corruption and populism, which were two formidable enemies in Brazil“ and provoked the crisis that the country is in, Piñera went in to say.

Brazilian markets have already celebrated the result of the first round the day before: the San Pablo Stock Exchange closed with a gain of 4.57%.

Piñera referred to Latin America as a ”very convulsed“ place as he underlined that Argentina's economy was in a ”very complex situation.“

He also criticised Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro for refusing to open humanitarian channels to foreign aid.

”I do not know how a person can be so blind, so ambitious, and so willing to produce so much pain and suffering to their own people to cling to power,” Piñera said.

Spain is the second stop on a tour of Piñera by five countries in Europe, which began last Saturday in France and will end in the Vatican, with an audience with Pope Francis.