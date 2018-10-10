Vizcarra calls for constitutional reform referendum to be held Dec. 9

Peru's President Martín Vizcarra

Peru's President Martín Vizcarra issued a supreme decree calling for a referendum to be held on Sunday, December 9, so that Peruvians can determine on four matters put forward for an upcoming constitutional reform approved by a Congressional plenum on October 4.

“Let Peruvians determine,” the restructuring of the National Council of Magistrates (CNM), the control of contributions to political parties and the non-re-election of congressmen, said Vizcarra at a press conference to announce the measure.

Vizcarra said that although the Executive does not agree on the the bill on a two-house Congress owing to past experiences, it will be included in the referendum, so that it is the Peruvian people who define whether it is approved or not.

“We have strictly complied with and respected the legal procedure,” said Vizcarra. “But we have to say what our political position is,” he added.

The four questions to be included in the referendum are:

1. Do you approve the constitutional reform on the conformation and functions of the National Board of Justice, before the National Council of the Magistracy?

2. Do you approve the constitutional reform that regulates the financing of political organizations?

3. Do you approve the constitutional reform that prohibits the immediate re-election of parliamentarians?

4. Do you approve the constitutional reform that establishes the bicamerality in the national Congress?