Uruguay and Argentina elected to the UN Human Rights Council

13th Saturday, October 2018 - 08:02 UTC Full article

Created in March 2006 as the principal United Nations entity dealing with human rights, the Human Rights Council comprises 47 elected Member States.

The General Assembly on Friday elected 18 States to the Human Rights Council, the United Nations body responsible for promoting and protecting all human rights around the globe, among which Uruguay and Argentina.

By secret ballot, the Assembly elected Argentina, Austria, Bahamas, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Bulgaria, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Czechia, Denmark, Eritrea, Fiji, India, Italy, Philippines, Somalia, Togo and Uruguay. All 18 members will serve three-year terms beginning on 1 January 2019.

The 18 outgoing members are Belgium, Burundi, Côte d’Ivoire, Ecuador, Ethiopia, Georgia, Germany, Kenya, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Panama, Philippines, Republic of Korea, Slovenia, Switzerland, Togo, United Arab Emirates and Venezuela. In accordance with Assembly resolution 60/251, those Member States were eligible for immediate re-election except delegations which had already served two consecutive terms – Côte d’Ivoire, Ethiopia, Germany, Kenya, Republic of Korea, United Arab Emirates and Venezuela.

The 18 new members were elected according to the following pattern: 5 seats for African States; 5 seats for Asia-Pacific States; 2 seats for Eastern European States; 3 seats for Latin American and Caribbean States; and 3 seats for Western European and other States.

Assembly President María Fernanda Espinosa Garcés (Ecuador) announced that the following States will also continue as members of the Council: Afghanistan, Angola, Australia, Brazil, Chile, China, Croatia, Cuba, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Egypt, Hungary, Iceland, Iraq, Japan, Mexico, Nepal, Nigeria, Pakistan, Peru, Qatar, Rwanda, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, Slovakia, South Africa, Spain, Tunisia, Ukraine and the United Kingdom.

