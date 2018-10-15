Argentine Women's National Encounter ends up in riots... yet again

There were attacks with stones, sticks, irons and bombs against some public buildings and a church in downtown Trelew.

Ten people were arrested as incidents erupted Sunday during Argentina's 33rd National Women's Encounter in Trelew, in the Patagonian province of Chubut.

Late Sunday evening there were attacks with stones, sticks, irons and bombs against some public buildings and a church in downtown Trelew.

“I want to emphasize that the incidents were caused by a small group, the vast majority behaved in honour of the party that took place,” said Chubut's Security Secretary Federico Massoni in a radio interview.

Those arrested were of legal age, most of them from Neuquén and the province of Buenos Aires, Massoni explained.

Meanwhile Chubut Police sources confirmed film and photographic records of the incidents were handed over to the prosecution to build up their case against the offenders.

After the incidents, the organising committee of the Women's National Encounter (Encuentro Nacional de Mujeres - ENM) decided to halt all activities and asked through its Twitter account that all attendants to the event should rather go back to their hotels.

The ENM also blamed the government of Chubut through a statement for “breaking the political and organizational agreements that had been ratified in various formal meetings with the authorities.”

Previous ENM encounters have gained worlwide notoriety for their violence, particularly against churches.