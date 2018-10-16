Crash course for first-time passengers to overcome aviophobia helps AR increase sales

One in three passengers is afraid of flying, so “a prior approach to this experience is extremely important,” Aerolineas Argentinas explained.

The “Animate a volar” programme, offered at no cost by Aerolineas Argentinas to people who suffer from aviophobia (flight fear) is one of the keys to the company's increase in ticket sales in the first three quarters of 2018, it was announced.

A survey conducted by Aerolineas Argentinas in the first nine months of the year showed a 6% in first-time airplane travelers in that company alone.

Between January and September, Aerolineas Argentinas has carried 192,000 people who traveled by plane for the first time, according to the survey, which represents a growth of 6% over the same period of the previous year.

The airline issued a statement indicating that 20,000 passengers take part in the survey each month, which makes it possible to determine who is flying for the first time.

For people who suffer from phobia to travelling by plane, the carrier has been offering a free of charge programme called “Animate a volar” (Dare to fly) to overcome this fear. Over 1,000 participants have taken the crash course.

“Animate a volar” is “an initiative that is unique in the world, since there are no other airlines that offer a comprehensive and free course that allows participants to learn about the different aspects of the flight operation, the preparation received by the cabin staff and other safety-related issues,” boasts Aerolineas in the statement.

According to the International Air Transport Association (IATA) one in three passengers is afraid of flying, so “a prior approach to this experience is extremely important,” the statement said.

At the end of the course, attendees receive a pin to wear the day they make their first flight, so that the crews can identify them quickly and provide support if required.