Rio Grande mayor involved in sexual scandal

16th Tuesday, October 2018 - 02:18 UTC Full article

Gustavo Melella reportedly requested sexual favours from indigent men in exchange for work, according to court sources.

The mayor of the city of Río Grande in the Argentine Patagonian province of Tierra del Fuego (which technically includes the Falkland/Malvinas Islands) is under investigation for allegedly trading jobs for sexual favours.

Evidence against Melella seems to be overwhelming, particularly a few Whatsapp audios with the mayor's voice.

Two of the alleged victims, Alfredo Suasnabar, a 55-year-old construction worker, and Damián Rivas, a 48-year-old carpenter, have testified in that regard before court authorities.

Depositions from a builder known as “Mario” and a former bodyguard of the mayor's named Hugo Moya support their statements.

The investigation began in August, when lawyer Francisco Giménez filed a complaint with the prosecutor Guillermo Quadrini about possible fraud in hirings by the city hall.

But very little was actually done. ”The judge (...) kept the file in his office for more than a month,“ Giménez said. In the case of the abuses ”he did not take any action“ despite the fact that the plaintiffs ”presented the audio messages as evidence,“ he added.

”Ten days ago I again asked the judge to order skills on the phones, to hijack Melella's cell phone, as usual in this type of case,“ he said.

”I even asked for a restraining order from the mayor regarding the victims, who say they have suffered threats these days, and he did absolutely nothing,“ the lawyer insisted.

Giménez questioned whether the magistrate would have done the sam thing ”had the defendant not been the mayor.”