Falklands announces winners of the student competition to visit the Islands

17th Wednesday, October 2018 - 08:08 UTC Full article

Participants from the four countries were asked to submit a short video in English, expressing: “Why would I like to meet my neighbors in the Falkland Islands?”

The Falkland Islands Government and the British Embassies in Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay and Chile announce the winners of the 2018-2019 student competition to visit the Falkland Islands.

Participants from the four countries were asked to submit a short video in English, in which they answered the question: “Why would I like to meet my neighbors in the Falkland Islands?”

More than 300 students entered the competition. All entries were reviewed and representatives from the Falkland Islands Government and British Embassies of the four countries selected the winners:

Brazil – Karina Penha; Argentina – Nicolas Aguiar; Chile – Felipe Gárate and from Uruguay, Alejandra Camacho

The winners will travel to the Islands in February, where they will spend a week experiencing the unique character of the Falkland Islands including food and culture, nature and environment and meeting members of the community.