Angelina Jolie in Peru on behalf of UNHCR to watch Venezuelan crisis developments

22nd Monday, October 2018 - 19:09 UTC Full article

Actress Angelina Jolie once again in Latin America on a humanitarian mission. (Pic UNHCR/Santiago Escobar-Jaramillo)

United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) special envoy Angelina Jolie is in Peru on an official visit to one of the countries that has welcomed the most Venezuelan refugees and migrants.

The Venezuelan exodus is believed to be the largest movement of people in Latin American history.

Jolie will be in the country for three days to assess the humanitarian needs of the Venezuelan refugees as well as Peru's challenges as host country, and to discuss possible regional answers to the crisis.

The actress is to meet with refugees and representatives of the Peruvian government and organizations that contribute to the humanitarian response.

She will oversee assistance programmes to asylum seekers, refugees and to local families who are welcoming the Venezuelans.

Jolie's last Latin American trip was in 2012, when she visited Ecuador to meet Colombian refugees in the region.