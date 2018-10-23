Chilean scientists manage to keep fruit from turning black

A team of Chilean researchers at the University of Santiago has developed a product that keeps fruit fresh for up to a month after being cut, and is particularly useful in the case of avocado or apples, which need to be consumed instantly or, after a while, they turn dark.

After three years of research, the team from the Department of Food Technology led by Laura Almendares came up with a liquid which, when applied to peeled fruit, extends its freshness for days if kept in a refrigerator.

The project was supported by the Foundation for Agricultural Innovation (FIA) and the Society for Technological Development.

It is the same group of researchers behind healthy and low-fat potato chips.

The idea was “to find a formula so that fruit could be sold peeled, ready to serve, but because of its instability, it was a very complex issue,” Almendares explained.

When tested on more massive products, the scientists noticed that it neutralised the tendency of the avocado or apples to turn dark for up to 30 days.

A chemical combination of antioxidants, the product is colourless and has no flavour, which helps preserve the quality of the natural food.

