Embraer's new cargo airplane gets ANAC certification

23rd Tuesday, October 2018 - 16:37 UTC Full article

The Embraer KC-390 is regarded as a successor to the famous Hercules C-130.

Brazil's National Civilian Aviation Agency (ANAC) has certified Embraer's new cargo aircraft, the KC-390, the manufacturer announced.

The new model, first conceived for military cargo purposes and viewed by many as a worthy successor to Lockheed's C-130 Hercules, is now cleared to be marketed and operated within its country of origin.

The military tactical transport cargo plane is the largest ever made in the country. The production of the aircraft is being carried out at a factory in Gavião Peixoto (SP).

The KC-390 can carry up to 23 tons and will be used by the Brazilian Air Force (FAB) to replace ageing C-130s in transporting troops and cargo.

The KC-390 can also be used to transport paratroopers, in-air refueling, search and rescue missions with special equipment, forest firefighting and even flights to Antarctica.

Each unit is valued at 85 million US dollars.

The Brazilian Air Force (FAB) is expected to take delivery of the first units by June 2019, six months behind the original schedule. The FAB has ordered 28 aircraft.

Embraer is also negotiating the sale of the freighter to Portugal, Chile, Argentina, Colombia and the Czech Republic.

Aviation giant Boeing is said to be in pursuit of a license to produce the KC-390 in the United States.

The ANAC Certification is issued when the aircraft design demonstrates that it has met all operational and safety and environmental protection requirements.

“The certification programme of this model lasted seven years, with more than 2,500 requirements, and involved the participation of approximately 200 professionals accredited by ANAC,” the agency said.