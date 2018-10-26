Falklands: Brexit and Argentina's plan for closer links with the Islands

Brexit brings a chance to strengthen ties between Argentina and the Falkland Islands, the country's foreign minister Jorge Faurie said in London. Faurie met with Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt and the pair discussed increasing trade and travel links between the Falkland Islands and South America.

According to the Daily Mail, mostly echoed by the London media, Faurie said: ”Our plan is to generate a greater link between the mainland and the insular part (Falklands)“, adding that ”those who live in the Islands feel that they can reach the continent to educate themselves, to take care of themselves in health issues and to do business“.

”The way we can have dialogue with those arriving from the Islands will only have a positive effect and faced with rationality. 'At this moment we are analyzing having a greater air connection, which facilitates the link between the continent and the islands“.

'This will only help to create trust and better knowledge of one and other”, underlined minister Faurie.

In effect Brexit brings uncertainty for the Falklands because EU member states will no longer be obliged to help protect Britain's claims over sovereignty.

This is because a treaty called the Duty of Sincere Cooperation - which includes a legal obligation for member states to assist each other over sovereignty - will no longer apply to Britain.

Argentine President Mauricio Macri's previous foreign minister pointed to this when she said last year: 'When Brexit takes place, the EU could evaluate a decision on how to proceed and how to stand on these issues – and there may be a change.'

However, Faurie's comments overall were conciliatory and emphasized cooperation between Britain and Argentina.

A statement released by Argentina's government said Mr Hunt and Mr Faurie agreed to “strengthen bilateral work to achieve greater co-operation between governments and the private sector.”

Some analysts say increased trade with Argentina and South America will be essential for the Falklands to survive after Brexit. This is because the Islands currently rely heavily on tariff-free access to the EU single market where it sells squid, meat, fish and other products, sales which generate 70% of GDP.

The foreign ministers' meeting at the British Foreign Office comes before Theresa May is due to meet Argentina's president at the G20 in Buenos Aires on November 30.