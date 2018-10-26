Falklands receives visit of US Congressmen's chief of staff and advisors

A delegation from the United States including a Chief of Staff for a Congressman and a Foreign Policy Adviser in the office of a senator will arrive in the Falkland Islands on Friday October 27 leaving November 3.
The group comprises: Chris Crawford, who is Chief of Staff for Congressman (R) Buddy Carter of Georgia’s First Congressional District. In this role he serves as the chief legislative and political advisor to the Congressman whose district encompasses all of Coastal Georgia.
Ryan Evans serves as the Foreign Policy Advisor in the office of Senator Johnny Isakson (R). She manages Sen. Isakson’s assignment to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, where he is the Chairman of the Subcommittee on State Department and USAID Management, International Operations, and Bilateral International Development.
Igor Khrestin has served since 2015 as National Security Advisor for Colorado Senator (R) Cory Gardner, including as the staff director for the Senate Foreign Relations Subcommittee on East Asia, the Pacific, and International Cybersecurity Policy.
Cate Sadler currently serves as the Congressional Advisor for Foreign and Security Policy at the British Embassy in Washington, D.C. (PN)
''Certainly, we will never alter our view that a people must ultimately determine their own future and certainly we mean this in regard to the people on the Falklands'' Ronald Reagan (Reagan -Thatcher White House Communication Nov 4 1982, para 2).Posted 20 hours ago +1
2017 - December 7th, in America, US Representatives Mario Diaz-Balart, George Holding and Derek Kilmer introduce a resolution into the 115th Congress (H. Res. 650) for the House Foreign Affairs Committee.
“Recognising the results of the free and fair elections for the new Members of the Legislative Assembly of the Falkland Islands held on November 9, 2017.
Whereas the United States supports the principles of democratic processes across the world;
Whereas the Falkland Islands referendum of March 2013 clearly set out the wishes of the
Islanders, when 99.8 percent of those who voted chose to maintain their status as an Overseas Territory of the United Kingdom;
Whereas the people of the Falkland Islands have the right to decide their own future as
enshrined in the United Nations Charter and in Article One of the two United Nations Covenants on Human Rights, by which they freely determine their political status and pursue their economic, social, and cultural development free from intimidation and harassment;
Whereas it is the obligation of countries to respect the legally binding principle of self-determination;
Whereas the Falkland Islands’ election on November 9, 2017, is an expression of that principle of self-determination; and
Whereas the United Kingdom is a loyal ally that has stood by the United States for over a
century: Now, therefore, be it Resolved, That the House of Representatives—
(1) welcomes the free, fair, and democratic elections of the Falkland Islands;
(2) acknowledges that only the people of the Falkland Islands can determine the future of
the Falkland Islands; and
(3) recognizes the United Kingdom’s sovereignty over the Falkland Islands for as long as
the Islands desire to remain a self-governing Overseas
As far as I am aware this is draft-Resolution still open.