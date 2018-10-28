Get our news on your inbox! x

Remember me Forgot password

MercoPress, en Español

Montevideo, October 29th 2018 - 02:59 UTC

Venezuela angered by Germany's joining list of countries that want Maduro before ICC

Sunday, October 28th 2018 - 16:50 UTC
Full article 0 comments
Ambassador Daniel Kriener was given the note by the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry. -- Ambassador Daniel Kriener was given the note by the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry. --

The Venezuelan Foreign Minister Friday summoned Germany's ambassador in Caracas, Daniel Kriener, to deliver a note of protest for Berlin's express support to an International Criminal Court (ICC) enquiry into alleged human rights violations by the Nicolás Maduro regime.

The Venezuelan government defined Germany's attitude as “unfriendly” and “arrogant” for backing the initiative of six American countries to have the ICC investigate alleged human rights abuses.

Maduro's administration despised the “infamies” that “cartelized governments seek to promote against Venezuela” at the ICC and warned that “the arrogant attitude” by the German government “has a negative impact on bilateral relations.”

The “cartelized” that have asked the The Hague-based court's intervention are Peru, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Paraguay and Canada.

Categories: Politics, International, Venezuela.
Tags: Caracas, Daniel Kriener, Germany, International Criminal Court (ICC), Nicolas Maduro, Venezuela.

Top Comments

Disclaimer & comment rules

No comments for this story

Please log in or register (it’s free!) to comment.

﻿