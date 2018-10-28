Venezuela angered by Germany's joining list of countries that want Maduro before ICC

The Venezuelan Foreign Minister Friday summoned Germany's ambassador in Caracas, Daniel Kriener, to deliver a note of protest for Berlin's express support to an International Criminal Court (ICC) enquiry into alleged human rights violations by the Nicolás Maduro regime.
The Venezuelan government defined Germany's attitude as “unfriendly” and “arrogant” for backing the initiative of six American countries to have the ICC investigate alleged human rights abuses.
Maduro's administration despised the “infamies” that “cartelized governments seek to promote against Venezuela” at the ICC and warned that “the arrogant attitude” by the German government “has a negative impact on bilateral relations.”
The “cartelized” that have asked the The Hague-based court's intervention are Peru, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Paraguay and Canada.
Top CommentsDisclaimer & comment rules
No comments for this story
Please log in or register (it’s free!) to comment. Login with Facebook