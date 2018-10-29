Cunard's flagship “Queen Mary 2” and HMS Queen Elizabeth meet in New York

The rendezvous between the renowned vessels celebrates the special relationship between US and UK and their committed alliance

Cunard’s flagship ocean liner Queen Mary 2 had a rare meeting in New York Harbor on Sunday and paid tribute to British Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth during the carrier’s first visit to the U.S. The rendezvous between these renowned vessels celebrates the special relationship between the United States and the United Kingdom and their committed alliance.

Luxury cruise line Cunard is a company known for its rich history and significant role in both World Wars. Having deep roots in both England and the U.S., it’s an honor for the brand to welcome the Royal Navy carrier to its U.S. homeport of Brooklyn, New York.

Cunard launched the first royal mail service route across the Atlantic in 1840, connecting people between North America and the United Kingdom,” said Josh Leibowitz, SVP Cunard North America. “We continue to sail regularly-scheduled Crossings between the two countries, which makes meeting the Royal Navy on this side of the pond a particularly significant occasion.”

After saluting the aircraft carrier, Queen Mary 2 sailed out to sea to begin a seven-night Transatlantic Crossing to England, the line’s signature voyage. HMS Queen Elizabeth spent the preceding weeks conducting its first trials with the F-35B Lightning II fighter jets onboard and when she departs New York, the 65,000-ton ship will head down the East Coast and conduct the second phase of developmental trials.