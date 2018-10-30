Get our news on your inbox! x

Montevideo, October 31st 2018 - 01:49 UTC

Argentine deputies to seek foreign minister's impeachment over statement regarding Falklanders

Tuesday, October 30th 2018 - 17:21 UTC
The minister's explanations were not satisfactory to a group of lawmakers who will press for Faurie's impeachment. The minister's explanations were not satisfactory to a group of lawmakers who will press for Faurie's impeachment.

Argentine FPV legislators filed a motion to impeach Foreign Minister Jorge Faurie for failing to fulfill his duties as a public official when he called for the Falkland Islanders to be respected and to generate a bond with them “as two peoples” who live in the South Atlantic.

 Faurie made those statements during an appearance before the Lower House Foreign Affairs Committee.

Victory Front (FPV) Deputy Guillermo Carmona said that the minister's answers were not satisfactory, “especially with the recognition of the people's character of the islanders” and for that “we are going to request the minister's impeachment.”

Faurie explained that “we must consider the possibilities offered by the bilateral relationship,” which was rejected by the Malvinas cause hardliners.

He had been summoned on Monday to explain relations between Argentina and the United Kingdom as well as his latest statements regarding the Falkland Islands and its people in interviews with London media.

 

  • Brit Bob

    Argentina argues, the current inhabitants are a “transplanted population”, of British character and nationality, not a distinct “people” as required by external self-determination doctrine. Hm.

    Falkland Islanders – A People (single page):-
    https://www.academia.edu/34442484/Falkland_Islanders_-A_People

    Posted 6 hours ago 0
  • Chicureo

    Tolerant Argentines are wonderful neighbors as long as you're not forced to live nearby. They tend to be notorious kleptomaniacs...

    Posted 5 hours ago 0
