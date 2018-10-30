Argentine deputies to seek foreign minister's impeachment over statement regarding Falklanders

The minister's explanations were not satisfactory to a group of lawmakers who will press for Faurie's impeachment.

Argentine FPV legislators filed a motion to impeach Foreign Minister Jorge Faurie for failing to fulfill his duties as a public official when he called for the Falkland Islanders to be respected and to generate a bond with them “as two peoples” who live in the South Atlantic.

Faurie made those statements during an appearance before the Lower House Foreign Affairs Committee.

Victory Front (FPV) Deputy Guillermo Carmona said that the minister's answers were not satisfactory, “especially with the recognition of the people's character of the islanders” and for that “we are going to request the minister's impeachment.”

Faurie explained that “we must consider the possibilities offered by the bilateral relationship,” which was rejected by the Malvinas cause hardliners.

He had been summoned on Monday to explain relations between Argentina and the United Kingdom as well as his latest statements regarding the Falkland Islands and its people in interviews with London media.