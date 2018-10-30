Military coalition against Maduro more likely with Bolsonaro's victory

Military action to depose Venezuela's Maduro is one of the options on the table.

Brazil's involvement in an international alliance to bring down Venezuelan ruler Nicolás Maduro seems to be more likely once President-elect Jair Bolsonaro is sworn in, Russia's Tass newsagency said Monday.

Scholars interviewed by the news outlet agreed that military action by the United States and its allies against the Caracas regime cannot be ruled out.

“It seems to me that it’s difficult to carry out [Brazil’s military incursion of Venezuela], this would be an absolutely irrational and wrong strategy. But this is possible given the future government’s composition. This may not be ruled out because [US President Donald] Trump has announced about this possibility several times. And if the Brazilian government wants to follow the lead of Washington, this is highly likely,” Fabiano Mielnichuk, a lecturer at the Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul and expert at the Valdai International Discussion Club was quoted by Tass as saying.

Trump’s administration officials are said to have been discussing with Venezuelan rebel military officers a possible military intervention to topple Maduro for over a year and the US president himself has admitted all options were on the table.

However, a more cautious Bolsonaro said that “no one wants to be at war with anyone,” although his son Eduardo has been seen in a video on social media saying that a “peacekeeping operation” would start soon in the neighbouring country.

Mielnichuk pointed out that the more conflicts in Latin America, “the more beneficial this is for the US,” which is why “it would be advantageous for the United States to drag Brazil into this standoff.” He also addressed the problems caused by a large “number of refugees on the Brazilian-Venezuelan border.”

Williams da Silva Gonçalves, a prifessor at the Rio de Janeiro University, agrees that military deployment is not to be taken lightly and that “an international coalition ... like the one formed in 1965 for the incursion of the Dominican Republic” was possible, according to Tass.

Bolsonaro won Sunday's presidential runoff over Lula DaSilva's dolphin Fernando Haddad with around 55% of the votes against 45% of the losing candidate. He will take office on January 1, 2019.