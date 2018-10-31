Foreign Secretary tells Parliament Falklands will remain part of UK, even after Brexit

31st Wednesday, October 2018 - 08:17 UTC Full article

When UK leaves EU ”will (Mr. Hunt) confirm, deal or no deal, there will be no question whatsoever of undermining the status of Falklands as British territory?”

During Foreign Office questions in the Commons, MP for Torbay Kevin Foster grilled Mr. Hunt on the fate of the Falklands Islands Faurie was in London ahead of the G20 November summit scheduled to take place in Argentina and receive confirmation that PM Theresa May will be attending

Britain's foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt told Parliament that the Falkland Islands will remain part of the UK for years to come despite Argentina's plans, after Brexit, to enhance dialogue with the Islanders and hopefully with a positive result for its claim over the Malvinas.

During Foreign Office questions in the Commons, MP for Torbay Kevin Foster grilled Mr Hunt on the fate of the Falklands Islands, asking whether a no deal Brexit would undermine Britain's claim to the Islands.

”Given the extraordinary declaration by the Argentine foreign minister that Argentina will seek to enhance its claims to the Falklands if the UK leaves the EU without a deal, will (Mr. Hunt) confirm, deal or no deal, there will be no question whatsoever of undermining the status of the Falkland Islands as British territory?“

Foreign Secretary Hunt was quick to reply: ”I'm happy to confirm exactly that.“

Last week, Mr. Faurie who was on a two-day visit in the UK, said in an interview that Argentina was hopeful a no-deal Brexit would create uncertainty over Britain's claim to the Islands. The foreign minister suggested Buenos Aires would exploit UK's ties to Brussels, as EU treaties supporting Britain's claims to the Islands might be compromised after a no-deal Brexit.

Speaking with The Telegraph in London, Fauire said that ”our planning for Malvinas (Falklands) is to have a negotiation that will enable stronger relations between the people on the Islands and the people on the continent.

”And we hope that the non-Brexit solution will enhance the possibility of that dialogue to be truly one with results. If you think member states (of the EU) would not sustain the Malvinas claim in favor of the UK, we are there ... to talk, to negotiate, to see what would be the best solution for the people in the Islands to be much more in touch with Argentina.”

The Falkland Islands are a British overseas territory under the EU's 2009 Lisbon Treaty, which enforces a shared sense of duty to support member states claims on sovereignty. Argentina has long claimed sovereignty over the Falklands and other South Atlantic Islands and this has been included in the transitory chapter of the 1994 Argentine constitution.

Minister Faurie was in London to meet his counterpart, Jeremy Hunt and other officials ahead of the G20 November summit scheduled to take place in Argentina and receive confirmation that Prime Minister Theresa May will be attending. Mrs. May is expected to meet president Mauricio Macri at the G20 summit.

The Argentine official also participated at Chatham House in a conference on Latin America and the region's political and financial prospects.

When asked about Mr Faurie's comments, Mrs May's spokesperson said: “I think I would just say that the Falklands remain an overseas territory of the UK after we leave the EU – as will all our overseas territories.

“We are clear that all our overseas territories will retain their current relationship with the UK after we leave the EU.

“The prime minister will be in Argentina in the coming weeks so she will discuss a number of issues including the EU exit with foreign leaders there.”