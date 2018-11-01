Argentine President admits he charges “the highest taxes in the world”

Argentine President Mauricio Macri Wednesday admitted during a radio interview in the small town of Trenque Lauquen in the province of Buenos Aires that his administration charged the highest taxes in the world and that “we have to lower them.”

For that, Macri blamed the Kirchners' administration, which in his words “forced” the Cambiemos government to raise taxes. The president also stood behind the recent agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

“To those who do not understand it, I tell them that we inherited a government with a very big hole, we have the highest taxes in the world, we have to lower taxes”, said Macri.

“In 2017, the world gave more than 100,000 million dollars to emerging markets,” Macri explained. “This year, only 7,000 million; Argentina was left with no credit,” he added.

He also justified successive increases in rates of electricity (over 100 percent in twelve months) and cooking gas (over 30 percent in October alone).

Earlier in October, the Macri administration had to go back on its steps regarding a ministerial resolution whereby cooking gas suppliers were allowed to charge extra in orden to compensate for the devaluation of the peso. That move and many others in the same direction are denting Macri's image to seek reelection.

In his radio interview, Macri once again drew the spotlight onto dubious deals from the previous government as he stressed that “we have to eradicate corruption, which is the main cause of poverty.”

Macri held a cabinet meeting in Trenque Lauquen, where he was joined by Buenos Aires Governor María Eugenia Vidal (from his own PRO party) in what was perceived as an attempt to portray an image of cohesion within his Cambiemos coalition, which is losing ground among voters for trying to please people from other political views at the expense of the more conservative citizens that led him to the Casa Rosada in 2015.