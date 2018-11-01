IAATO working on new online platform to promote conservation among tourists

IAATO represents more than 100 Antarctic tour operators who are committed to minimizing the impact of travel to vulnerable Antarctica

An organization that promotes responsible tourism in Antarctica is embarking on its own digital adventure after partnering with Leeds agency Elementary Digital. The International Association of Antarctica Tour Operators (IAATO) represents more than 100 Antarctic tour operators who are committed to minimizing the impact of travel to this remote and vulnerable region.

The digital project will create a new online platform designed to promote conservation and educate tourists and travel providers about the sensitive nature of the landscape and its delicate ecosystems.

Andy Holland, of Elementary Digital, said: “For almost 30 years the IAATO has dedicated itself to managing the impact of tourism by regulating visitor numbers and setting guidelines on travel activity.

“We will be creating an exciting and highly visual online presence that is specifically designed to engage tourists and travel operators and help them understand how they can support the work of the IAATO and protect this remarkable part of the planet.”

Hayley Court, of IAATO, added: “We see this collaboration with Elementary Digital as a very positive move that will enable us to enhance the way we share stories about Earth’s southernmost continent, the wildlife that lives there and the incredibly important conservation work that is going on to protect it.”

