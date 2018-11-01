Get our news on your inbox! x

Remember me Forgot password

MercoPress, en Español

Montevideo, November 1st 2018 - 14:13 UTC

The Times reports EU/UK tentative deal on financial services: sterling jumps 0.6%

Thursday, November 1st 2018 - 06:12 UTC
Full article 0 comments
The British pound jumped as much as 0.6% against the dollar following the tentative deal report The British pound jumped as much as 0.6% against the dollar following the tentative deal report
May's principal Europe adviser, Oliver Robbins, is continuing the negotiations in Brussels, according to the report. May's principal Europe adviser, Oliver Robbins, is continuing the negotiations in Brussels, according to the report.

British Prime Minister Theresa May has struck a deal with the European Union that would give UK financial services companies continued access to European markets after Brexit, the Times reported on Thursday.

 British and European negotiators have reached tentative agreement on all aspects of a future partnership on services, as well as the exchange of data, the British newspaper reported, citing government sources.

The British pound jumped as much as 0.6% against the dollar following the report.

The services deal would give UK companies access to European markets as long as British financial regulation remained broadly aligned with the EU's, the Times reported.

May's principal Europe adviser, Oliver Robbins, is continuing the negotiations in Brussels, according to the report.

With five months to secure a deal before Britain is due to leave the EU, business leaders are demanding certainty over the kind of trade terms the divorce will deliver.

UK's Financial Conduct Authority wants Britain to stay closely aligned with the EU, but without Britain having to copy all the bloc's rules, acting director of strategy at the FCA, Richard Monks, has said.

Categories: Economy, Politics, International.
Tags: Brexit Sterling, British pound, Oliver Robbins UK's chief negotiator, Pound Dollar, Sterling, Theresa May, United Kingdom.

Top Comments

Disclaimer & comment rules

No comments for this story

Please log in or register (it’s free!) to comment.

﻿