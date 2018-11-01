The Times reports EU/UK tentative deal on financial services: sterling jumps 0.6%

British Prime Minister Theresa May has struck a deal with the European Union that would give UK financial services companies continued access to European markets after Brexit, the Times reported on Thursday.

British and European negotiators have reached tentative agreement on all aspects of a future partnership on services, as well as the exchange of data, the British newspaper reported, citing government sources.

The British pound jumped as much as 0.6% against the dollar following the report.

The services deal would give UK companies access to European markets as long as British financial regulation remained broadly aligned with the EU's, the Times reported.

May's principal Europe adviser, Oliver Robbins, is continuing the negotiations in Brussels, according to the report.

With five months to secure a deal before Britain is due to leave the EU, business leaders are demanding certainty over the kind of trade terms the divorce will deliver.

UK's Financial Conduct Authority wants Britain to stay closely aligned with the EU, but without Britain having to copy all the bloc's rules, acting director of strategy at the FCA, Richard Monks, has said.