Former Argentine health minister offers OAS' Almagro to help Venezuelan migrants

2nd Friday, November 2018 - 17:42 UTC Full article

Manzur (left) and Almagro exchanged their views on how to better help Venezuelan refugees.

Organization of American States (OAS) Secretary General Luis Almagro met Thursday with Juan Manzur, current governor of the Argentine province of Tucumán, to assess the latter's proposal of “free health zones” for the care of Venezuelan migrants.

“We offered [the OAS through Mr Almagro] a free health area for migrants in our continent,” posted on Twitter Manzur, a doctor by profession and a former national health minister between 2009 and 2015 under Cristina Fernandez Kirchner.

“We must work to consolidate and organize humanitarian aid,” Manzur added.

Almagro also explained via Twitter that ”we discussed the cooperation agenda of the OAS and the Integration Zone of the Central West of South America (Zicosur), the issue of Venezuela migration at subnational level, and the fight against anti-semitism in the region.”

The Uruguayan Almagro has visited several Latin American countries in search for assistance to deal with contingency issues affecting Venezuelan refugees.