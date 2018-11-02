Scotland remains strongly Remain and supports vote on a final Brexit deal

Almost two-thirds of Scots believe a second vote on Brexit would result in the UK voting to stay in the European Union, a new poll has found. Research by Survation found 64% found a so-called People’s Vote would reverse the result of the 2016 referendum.

The results, published to coincide with the launch of the Scotland for a People’s Vote campaign, also found almost three-fifths of Scots (59%) support having a vote on the terms of the UK’s final Brexit deal, with 41% against this.

Overall support for staying in the European Union was slightly stronger in Scotland than it was in 2016 referendum. That ballot saw the UK as a whole narrowly vote to leave, despite 62% of voters north of the border backing remain. In the poll, 63% of people said they supported staying in the EU, with 37% opposed to this.

John Edward, the former head of the European Parliament Office in Scotland who was chief campaign spokesman for the Remain campaign in Scotland in 2016, said the survey “shows that the people of Scotland are optimistic about achieving a remain result across the UK”.

Speaking at the launch event for Scotland for a People’s Vote in Edinburgh, he added: “We share that confidence. Scotland can come together and play a leading role in the campaign for a People’s Vote and help to bring back common sense through a referendum on the reality of Brexit – not the fiction of the Leave campaign in 2016.”

Asked about what would happen if Scots once again voted to stay in the EU while the UK as a whole opted to leave, he added: “This is not a party political movement, this is not anything to do with the constitutional arrangements of the United Kingdom.

“This is solely about a People’s Vote on Europe, and it’s up to people to decide after that, depending on the result, what their views are.”

Meanwhile, Dr Kirsty Hughes, director of the Scottish Centre on European Relations, said: “There is no good Brexit – just a range of bad Brexits, economically, politically and in terms of our security and international influence. Scotland voted strongly to stay in the EU in 2016, and the whole UK now agrees with Scotland and supports remain according to a whole host of recent polls”.